Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 145,118,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,663,721,000 after buying an additional 5,341,481 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,962,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,484 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,328,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,071,000 after purchasing an additional 881,611 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,366,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,314,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,682,000 after purchasing an additional 795,987 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $51.36 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $53.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.45. The company has a market cap of $134.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.