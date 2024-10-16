VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $51.74 and last traded at $51.15, with a volume of 746997 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.31.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.69.

Get VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 523.5% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 135.8% during the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter.

About VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.