VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM) Stake Lifted by HTLF Bank

HTLF Bank lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,271,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 218,233 shares during the quarter. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF comprises 6.5% of HTLF Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. HTLF Bank’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $59,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 1,262.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 38,018 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 34.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 70,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after buying an additional 18,201 shares in the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 81.6% during the first quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,817,000 after buying an additional 65,840 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 53.5% during the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 70,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after buying an additional 24,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $46.66. 159,120 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.65 and its 200 day moving average is $46.21.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Increases Dividend

About VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.105 dividend. This is an increase from VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

