Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.36.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

In related news, Director Bruce John Lindeman purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $64,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,352.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UTZ. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Utz Brands by 279.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 17,310 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Utz Brands by 20.8% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in Utz Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Utz Brands by 8.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Utz Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UTZ opened at $17.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.29. Utz Brands has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $20.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -70.08, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.01.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Utz Brands had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $356.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Utz Brands will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is -92.00%.

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp’s, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

