Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $82.08 and last traded at $81.98, with a volume of 5811611 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.61.

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.13. The firm has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.49.

Institutional Trading of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XLU. Natixis increased its stake in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 383.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 1,714,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,563,000 after buying an additional 1,360,093 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 33.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,923,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,273 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,323,000. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. bought a new position in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $51,105,000. Finally, Main Management Fund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $45,358,000.

About Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund

Select Sector Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund), formerly Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Utilities Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from industries, such as electric utilities, multi-utilities, independent power producers and energy traders, and gas utilities.

