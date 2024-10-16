USDX [Kava] (USDX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $279,164.72

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. USDX [Kava] has a market capitalization of $72.13 million and approximately $279,164.72 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00000953 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67,822.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.76 or 0.00540804 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00027683 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.10 or 0.00075347 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00006601 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000130 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Profile

USDX [Kava] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

According to CryptoCompare, "USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. USDX [Kava] has a current supply of 111,567,264."

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using US dollars.

