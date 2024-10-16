USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on USAC. Mizuho lowered their price objective on USA Compression Partners from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of USA Compression Partners in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, USA Compression Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.60.

USA Compression Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE USAC traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.90. The company had a trading volume of 92,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,495. USA Compression Partners has a 52 week low of $21.06 and a 52 week high of $28.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 55.85 and a beta of 1.32.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $235.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.86 million. USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 9.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that USA Compression Partners will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Eric D. Long sold 1,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $40,738.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 307,026 shares in the company, valued at $7,003,263.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other USA Compression Partners news, insider Eric D. Long sold 21,396 shares of USA Compression Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $476,488.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,774.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric D. Long sold 1,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $40,738.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 307,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,003,263.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USA Compression Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAC. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,107,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,814,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,775,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 533,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,658,000 after acquiring an additional 60,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 252.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 31,930 shares during the last quarter. 47.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Featured Stories

