USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Position Trimmed by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,203 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of USA Compression Partners worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,775,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,814,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in USA Compression Partners by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 533,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,658,000 after buying an additional 60,010 shares in the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,329,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,107,000. 47.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of USA Compression Partners from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of USA Compression Partners in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of USA Compression Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.40.

Insider Activity at USA Compression Partners

In other USA Compression Partners news, insider Eric D. Long sold 1,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $40,738.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,026 shares in the company, valued at $7,003,263.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other USA Compression Partners news, insider Eric D. Long sold 1,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $40,738.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,026 shares in the company, valued at $7,003,263.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric D. Long sold 21,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $476,488.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,786 shares in the company, valued at $39,774.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

USA Compression Partners Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:USAC opened at $22.75 on Wednesday. USA Compression Partners LP has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $28.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 55.49 and a beta of 1.32.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 9.77% and a negative return on equity of 40.62%. The business had revenue of $235.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.86 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that USA Compression Partners LP will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USA Compression Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.23%. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is presently 512.20%.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

