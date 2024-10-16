Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CFO Sanjay Datta Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $73,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 337,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,409,687.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Sanjay Datta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 7th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $61,935.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00.

On Monday, September 16th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $51,630.00.

On Monday, September 9th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $52,275.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total value of $62,655.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $55,500.00.

On Monday, August 5th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $20,980.00.

On Monday, July 29th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $26,310.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $28,150.00.

Upstart Trading Down 2.1 %

UPST stock opened at $52.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.68 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.87. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.84 and a 12 month high of $57.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.22. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 32.01% and a negative net margin of 38.05%. The company had revenue of $127.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

UPST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Upstart from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Upstart from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Upstart from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Upstart in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upstart

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new position in Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,008,000. Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Upstart by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Upstart in the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Upstart by 7.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the period. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

