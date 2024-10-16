UnlimitedIP (UIP) Trading 0.8% Lower This Week

UnlimitedIP (UIP) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 16th. One UnlimitedIP coin can currently be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. UnlimitedIP has a total market cap of $16.65 million and approximately $1.97 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,679,985,525 coins. UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.uip.group.

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Unlimited (BTCU) is a cryptocurrency . Bitcoin Unlimited has a current supply of 2,839,985,525.01 with 1,679,985,525.0099177 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Unlimited is 0.009909 USD and is down -0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.uip.group.”

