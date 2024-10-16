UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target Lowered to $595.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $615.00 to $595.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $560.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $675.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $597.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $675.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $614.74.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 8.4 %

UNH stock opened at $554.45 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $436.38 and a 1-year high of $608.63. The stock has a market cap of $510.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $584.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $532.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.00 by $0.15. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The business had revenue of $100.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 27.69 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total value of $868,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,507,748.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1,262.2% in the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,623 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,202,000 after acquiring an additional 19,109 shares in the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 4,733 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Emprise Bank bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,908,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 225.8% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.