UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 27.500-27.750 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 27.700. The company issued revenue guidance of -. UnitedHealth Group also updated its FY24 guidance to $27.50-27.75 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNH. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $555.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $675.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $617.37.

Shares of UNH opened at $554.45 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $436.38 and a 52-week high of $608.63. The company has a market cap of $510.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $584.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $532.57.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $98.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.73 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 27.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 51.34%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total value of $868,545.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,507,748.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

