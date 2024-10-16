UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Position Cut by Dover Advisors LLC

Dover Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. UDR comprises 2.6% of Dover Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $4,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UDR. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of UDR during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on UDR shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on UDR from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on UDR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on UDR from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UDR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.28.

Shares of UDR stock traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $44.51. 1,797,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,546,972. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $47.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.96.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $415.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.75 million. UDR had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 123.19%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

