Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Acquired by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,011,887 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 83,695 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $76,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 222.7% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 111.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 563.9% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,038.5% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Melius began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.11.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:UBER opened at $83.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.09 and a twelve month high of $87.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,344. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

