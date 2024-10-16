U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Holdings Trimmed by Stableford Capital II LLC

Stableford Capital II LLC lowered its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USB. Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 43,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 65,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 541,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,752,000 after purchasing an additional 26,281 shares during the last quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2,235.2% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 27,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 26,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.14.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:USB opened at $49.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.47 and a 12-month high of $49.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.53.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 12.55%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.23%.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 12th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, Director Aleem Gillani bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $449,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $449,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

