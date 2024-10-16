TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.38 Per Share

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This is a positive change from TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of LON SMIF opened at GBX 85.15 ($1.11) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £207.99 million and a PE ratio of -1,070.00. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a twelve month high of GBX 88 ($1.15). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 84.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 83.94.
About TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund
