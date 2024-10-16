Tsfg LLC Sells 330 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Tsfg LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IVW stock opened at $96.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.10 and its 200 day moving average is $89.89. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $65.53 and a 52 week high of $98.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

