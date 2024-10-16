Tsfg LLC Sells 187 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Tsfg LLC cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. RVW Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 7,983 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 20,562 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emprise Bank bought a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at about $642,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DIS opened at $94.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.23 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.08 and a 200-day moving average of $99.26.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.05.

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

