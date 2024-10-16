Tsfg LLC Raises Holdings in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFR)

Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFR – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,438 shares during the period. FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF makes up 1.0% of Tsfg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Tsfg LLC owned 0.11% of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF worth $4,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 608.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Gentry Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF in the second quarter worth $254,000.

Shares of BATS BUFR opened at $29.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.82.

The First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BUFR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETFs. BUFR was launched on Aug 10, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

