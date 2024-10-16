Tsfg LLC Purchases 3,456 Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Tsfg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Tsfg LLC owned about 0.15% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $6,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JQUA. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 59,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 145.5% in the first quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 66,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JQUA opened at $57.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.33.

About JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

