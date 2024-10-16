Tsfg LLC Increases Stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB)

Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IGEB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,488,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,834,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308,807 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 187.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,131,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,550,000 after buying an additional 1,390,904 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 1,596.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 811,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,980,000 after buying an additional 763,278 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,171,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,987,000 after acquiring an additional 621,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 323.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 557,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,750,000 after acquiring an additional 426,114 shares during the period.

Shares of IGEB opened at $45.90 on Wednesday. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.61 and a fifty-two week high of $50.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.94.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1867 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

