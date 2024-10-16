Tsfg LLC Increases Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IFRA. W Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 26,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sutton Place Investors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter.

IFRA stock opened at $47.58 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

