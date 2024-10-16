Tsfg LLC Has $2.49 Million Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Tsfg LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 21,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,556,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 16.8% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 40.3% during the third quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 61,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mustard Seed Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

VGT opened at $597.41 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $397.76 and a twelve month high of $610.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $570.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $554.07.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

