Tsfg LLC Grows Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,751 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hayek Kallen Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.8% in the third quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 60,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 2.1% in the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 2.3% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 23,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T opened at $21.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $22.34. The company has a market cap of $154.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.89.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Redburn Atlantic raised AT&T to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Barclays raised their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Scotiabank cut shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.69.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

