Tsfg LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First United Bank & Trust boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 31,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,773 shares during the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 16,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $117.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.55. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $111.45 and a one year high of $120.33.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.3197 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

