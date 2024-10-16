Tsfg LLC Acquires Shares of 26,371 Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC)

Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 26,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000. Tsfg LLC owned 0.08% of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the third quarter worth about $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Watershed Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the third quarter worth $64,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BTC opened at $5.94 on Wednesday. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $6.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.37 and a 200-day moving average of $58.26.

