Truist Financial Trims Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Target Price to $110.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $114.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $111.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $131.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.49.

ENPH traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $92.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,591,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,715,584. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 47.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.12 and its 200-day moving average is $113.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.23. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $73.49 and a 52 week high of $141.63.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $303.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.73 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 9.12%. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,068.4% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2,733.3% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 784.8% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 11,525.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,727.6% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

