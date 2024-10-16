Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) PT Raised to $49.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $48.00 to $49.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Baird R W downgraded Truist Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.97.

NYSE TFC traded up $0.86 on Wednesday, reaching $44.77. 5,334,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,246,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.20. The company has a market cap of $59.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.89, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial has a 12 month low of $26.95 and a 12 month high of $45.31.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $295,208.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $295,208.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 57,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at $25,025,153.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors increased its position in Truist Financial by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,643,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $453,854,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,493 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,338,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $401,663,000 after acquiring an additional 103,565 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,932,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $346,957,000 after acquiring an additional 299,196 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,931,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $191,600,000 after acquiring an additional 311,523 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,840,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $149,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

