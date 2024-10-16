Tristel (LON:TSTL) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Tristel plc (LON:TSTL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 346 ($4.52) and last traded at GBX 362 ($4.73), with a volume of 209155 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 357.50 ($4.67).

Tristel Stock Up 1.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 432.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 446.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £172.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,750.00 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.12, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 4.92.

Get Tristel alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tristel news, insider Elizabeth Dixon sold 50,000 shares of Tristel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 397 ($5.18), for a total transaction of £198,500 ($259,206.06). Company insiders own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

About Tristel

Tristel plc develops, manufactures, and sells infection prevention products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Medical Device Decontamination, Hospital Environmental Surface Disinfection, and Other. It offers medical instrument disinfection products, including airway management, cardiology, ear, nose and throat, endoscopy, gastrointestinal physiology, laboratory, ophthalmology, phlebotomy, reproductive health/IVF, surface, ultrasound, urology, women's health, and other products under the Tristel brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tristel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tristel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.