Travelers Companies (TRV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 17th. Analysts expect Travelers Companies to post earnings of $3.84 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect Travelers Companies to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $20 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TRV opened at $240.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $54.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.62. Travelers Companies has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $243.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $229.08 and a 200-day moving average of $218.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.63.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,820,409.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

