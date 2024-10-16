Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

TRV has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $231.63.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV stock opened at $240.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $229.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Travelers Companies has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $243.63. The firm has a market cap of $54.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.62.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 17.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,820,409.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,743,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,702,588,000 after buying an additional 3,158,979 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 356.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 868,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,589,000 after buying an additional 678,241 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth $88,190,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 324.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,324,000 after buying an additional 230,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,388,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,348,000 after buying an additional 196,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

