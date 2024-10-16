Transform Wealth LLC Takes Position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 247,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,534,000. Transform Wealth LLC owned 0.27% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JMBS. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $351,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 477,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,526,000 after purchasing an additional 81,455 shares during the period.

JMBS traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.95. 40,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,531. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $41.58 and a one year high of $47.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.22.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1966 per share. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

