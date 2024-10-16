Transform Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 129,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $9,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 348.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 44,797 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management increased its holdings in American International Group by 2,208.3% during the 2nd quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 10,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 9,805 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in American International Group by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 28,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 11,149 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,367,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of American International Group by 19.0% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 156,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,206,000 after buying an additional 24,906 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of American International Group from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on American International Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on American International Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on American International Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.38.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of American International Group stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 731,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,127,106. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.47. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.69 and a fifty-two week high of $80.83. The firm has a market cap of $51.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.14). American International Group had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 8,032,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $200,000,012.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 284,238,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,077,548,560.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

