Transform Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 520.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 93 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Shares of WSM traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,532. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.74. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.56 and a fifty-two week high of $174.26.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 51.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $232.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.83.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.27, for a total transaction of $5,810,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,030,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,766,978.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.27, for a total transaction of $5,810,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,030,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,766,978.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 11,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $1,494,726.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,099. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

