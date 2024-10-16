Transform Wealth LLC Has $6.76 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 252.4% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the period. BDF Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth $6,368,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.9% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 78,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 111,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,613,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $767.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $670.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $656.16.

Shares of TMO traded down $9.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $591.02. 448,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,461,724. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $607.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $583.76. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.60 and a 52 week high of $627.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Lisa P. Britt sold 3,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.02, for a total transaction of $2,221,584.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,397,760.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, VP Lisa P. Britt sold 3,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.02, for a total value of $2,221,584.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,397,760.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total value of $180,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,747,403.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,084 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,292. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

