Transform Wealth LLC Has $2.90 Million Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,696 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 63,753 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,538,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,485,000 after acquiring an additional 100,585 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 510.2% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 15,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 12,710 shares during the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter worth approximately $5,957,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 197,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 6,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% during the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 231,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total value of $1,643,346.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,758,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,680,400.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 7,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $163,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,771 shares in the company, valued at $163,191. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total transaction of $1,643,346.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,758,641 shares in the company, valued at $34,680,400.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,012 shares of company stock worth $3,417,117. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HPE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.36.

View Our Latest Report on HPE

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of HPE stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $20.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,584,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,703,037. The company has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.19. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $14.47 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 37.96%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.