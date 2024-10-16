Touchstone Capital Inc. Trims Position in Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA)

Touchstone Capital Inc. cut its position in Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 436,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,986 shares during the period. Coda Octopus Group comprises 4.8% of Touchstone Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Touchstone Capital Inc. owned approximately 3.91% of Coda Octopus Group worth $3,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 244,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 8,948 shares during the last quarter. 20.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Coda Octopus Group stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.67. The stock had a trading volume of 29,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,649. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.21 and a 12 month high of $8.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.79. The stock has a market cap of $96.89 million, a PE ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 0.54.

Coda Octopus Group ( NASDAQ:CODA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Coda Octopus Group had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 million for the quarter.

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and rentals underwater technologies and equipment for real time 3D imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

