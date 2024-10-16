TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) Upgraded by UBS Group to Strong-Buy

UBS Group upgraded shares of TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

TomTom Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TMOAF opened at $5.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.08. TomTom has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $7.99.

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $154.67 million during the quarter.

About TomTom

TomTom NV is engaged in the developing of location technology including maps, navigation software, real-time traffic information, and other services. It operates through the following segments: Location Technology and Consumer. The Location Technology segment is involved in the developing and selling of location based application components, such as maps, services and navigation software to customers in different market segments.

