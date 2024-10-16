TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at UBS Group

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
TomTom Stock Performance
TMOAF stock opened at $5.90 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.08. TomTom has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $7.99.
TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $154.67 million for the quarter.
TomTom Company Profile
TomTom NV is engaged in the developing of location technology including maps, navigation software, real-time traffic information, and other services. It operates through the following segments: Location Technology and Consumer. The Location Technology segment is involved in the developing and selling of location based application components, such as maps, services and navigation software to customers in different market segments.
