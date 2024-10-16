tomiNet (TOMI) One Day Trading Volume Tops $15.37 Million

tomiNet (TOMI) traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One tomiNet token can now be purchased for $0.0278 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. tomiNet has a total market cap of $15.36 million and approximately $15.37 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, tomiNet has traded 28.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About tomiNet

tomiNet launched on January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 562,339,635 tokens and its circulating supply is 551,615,969 tokens. The Reddit community for tomiNet is https://reddit.com/r/tomipioneers and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for tomiNet is tomi.com. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers. tomiNet’s official message board is tomi.com/news.

According to CryptoCompare, "tomi (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomi has a current supply of 562,339,635.4751778 with 155,815,686.672359 in circulation. The last known price of tomi is 0.03196177 USD and is down -8.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $13,977,891.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/."

