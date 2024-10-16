Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Shares Acquired by Cascade Investment Group Inc.

Cascade Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Toast were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Toast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Toast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Toast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Toast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Stephen Fredette sold 39,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $1,154,067.36. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,795,301 shares in the company, valued at $52,099,635.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Aman Narang sold 1,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $44,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,132,708 shares in the company, valued at $27,184,992. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Stephen Fredette sold 39,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $1,154,067.36. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,795,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,099,635.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 840,562 shares of company stock valued at $21,982,459. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TOST. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Toast in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Toast from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Toast from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Toast from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Toast from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

NYSE:TOST opened at $28.73 on Wednesday. Toast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.77 and a 1 year high of $29.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.46 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.88 and a 200-day moving average of $25.05.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Toast had a negative return on equity of 11.27% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

