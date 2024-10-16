Thruvision Group (LON:THRU) Trading Down 18.7% – What’s Next?

Thruvision Group plc (LON:THRU – Get Free Report) was down 18.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 9.35 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.35 ($0.12). Approximately 139,334 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 122,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.50 ($0.15).

Thruvision Group Stock Down 18.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 4.74. The company has a market capitalization of £14.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -575.00 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 16.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 16.72.

Thruvision Group Company Profile

Thruvision Group plc engages in development, manufacture, and sale of passive people-screening technology in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, and other countries. The company provides surface transportation security cameras for protecting the traveling public from terrorist attack; customs and border security cameras to check travelers for concealed contraband; entrance and public venue security cameras for screening visitors to detect weapons and explosives; loss prevention security cameras to detect and deter theft; and deployment accessories to provide operational flexibility.

