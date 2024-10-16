Threshold (T) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $239.36 Million

Threshold (T) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. One Threshold token can now be bought for about $0.0239 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. Threshold has a market cap of $239.36 million and approximately $8.27 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Threshold has traded up 1.4% against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,962,860,940.162596 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02395487 USD and is down -0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 145 active market(s) with $8,719,213.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

