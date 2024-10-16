Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Receives $173.45 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $173.45.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Thomson Reuters

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 125.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 9.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 9.1% in the third quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 104.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 7.1% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRI opened at $169.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.73. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of $117.46 and a twelve month high of $176.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.13.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.146 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 41.46%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.