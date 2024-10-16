Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Tops $0.0621 on Exchanges

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded up 2% against the dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0621 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $417.10 million and approximately $11.12 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00041699 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00007497 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00012030 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00006688 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00003785 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,713,723,717 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

