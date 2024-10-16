The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Applied Capital LLC FL

Applied Capital LLC FL cut its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Travelers Companies comprises about 3.0% of Applied Capital LLC FL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Applied Capital LLC FL’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TRV. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

TRV stock opened at $240.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $54.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.90. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $243.63.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.35 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 15.90%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,820,409.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $238.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.63.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

