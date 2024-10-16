The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by Nexus Investment Management ULC

Nexus Investment Management ULC decreased its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 756,342 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for approximately 4.7% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $47,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.6% during the first quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 11,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.9% during the second quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 10,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.5% during the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 35,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. National Bank Financial upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $56.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.81. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $53.52 and a 1 year high of $65.12.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.739 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.41%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

