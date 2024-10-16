The Toronto-Dominion Bank Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $8.10 Per Share (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) – Research analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 11th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the company will earn $8.10 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.21. The consensus estimate for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s current full-year earnings is $8.21 per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group set a C$82.00 price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$86.65.

TSE:TD opened at C$77.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$82.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$79.37. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of C$73.67 and a one year high of C$87.99. The firm has a market cap of C$135.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C$2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.07 by C($0.02). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business had revenue of C$14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$14.12 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.44%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

