The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Short Interest Update

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 621,700 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the September 15th total of 528,200 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

St. Joe Stock Performance

Shares of JOE traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.69. 136,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,846. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.79 and a beta of 1.26. St. Joe has a fifty-two week low of $45.93 and a fifty-two week high of $64.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Get St. Joe alerts:

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $111.60 million for the quarter.

St. Joe Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at St. Joe

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This is a boost from St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 28,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total value of $1,769,738.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,172,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,505,561.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 51,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $3,213,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,030,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,965,946.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 28,100 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $1,769,738.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,172,524 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,505,561.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,000 shares of company stock worth $17,558,573 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in St. Joe by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,765,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,213,000 after purchasing an additional 59,563 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of St. Joe by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,525,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,467,000 after buying an additional 5,144 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in St. Joe by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,217,000 after acquiring an additional 11,113 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in St. Joe by 5.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,363,000 after acquiring an additional 10,943 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its position in St. Joe by 9.4% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 134,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,376,000 after acquiring an additional 11,592 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About St. Joe

(Get Free Report)

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.