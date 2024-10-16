The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Position Lowered by HTLF Bank

HTLF Bank reduced its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. HTLF Bank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the third quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.4% during the third quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,503,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,432,000 after purchasing an additional 56,583 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG traded up $1.10 on Tuesday, hitting $173.61. 7,172,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,685,523. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $171.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $142.50 and a 52 week high of $177.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $573,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,657,210. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $573,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,657,210. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total value of $76,149.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,043.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 383,194 shares of company stock valued at $65,140,718. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Dbs Bank lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.21.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

